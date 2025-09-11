Jalen Hurts’ key weapon misses practice and is in jeopardy of missing Eagles vs. Chiefs in Week 2

The NFL spotlight will be in Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. However, it’s not all fun and games for the defending champions, as Jalen Hurts could possibly miss a key weapon in the game.

Tight end Dallas Goedert missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. Goedert is a big part of the Eagles offense. Now, his status is in the air for a key game vs. Chiefs.

During the last Super Bowl, Goedert played a key role during run blocking plays and also caught the ball twice for 27 yards against the Chiefs. Goedert also poses as the short-level threat for Jalen Hurts.

How did Goedert play in Week 1?

Week 1 was Dallas Goedert’s show. He led the Eagles in receptions with seven and was second in the team in receiving yards with 44. He outshined star wideouts AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and was crucial for the Eagles to beat the Cowboys.

Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts

The Chiefs allowed three catches in five targets and one touchdown to opposing tight ends in Week 1 vs. Chargers. Those are not good numbers for the defense, and you have to consider the Chargers’ tight ends are nowhere close Goedert’s level.

Who can serve as Goedert’s backup?

If Goedert ends up missing the game, the Eagles will turn to Grant Calcaterra. Calcaterra had somewhat of a good year in 2024. He ended up with 24 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Given the fact that he has Goedert ahead of him, these are not bad numbers. He has proven to be a reliable backup. The Eagles also have Kylen Granson on the squad if he is needed.