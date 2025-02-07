Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow sends clear message about referees helping Chiefs against Josh Allen and Bills

Addressing the claims that the Chiefs have been receiving preferential treatment against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow doesn't hold back and sets the record straight on the ongoing controversy surrounding NFL referees.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Joe Burrow quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has given a strong response about the alleged help that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are receiving from the referees. A massive controversy has sparked after the AFC Championship game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

During Super Bowl week, Dan Patrick asked Burrow directly: “Do you think Kansas City gets favorable treatment?” Joe didn’t even hesitate to respond: “Everybody does. It just depends on the game. Some games you get some calls and some games you don’t. That’s how it goes.”

However, when asked if he receives favorable treatment, the Bengals star laughed and said: “I wouldn’t say that.” Undoubtedly, a big difference compared to what has happened with Patrick Mahomes in several calls.

Do the Chiefs get help from referees?

Joe Burrow assured that the Chiefs do not receive help from the referees. In fact, the Bengals quarterback gave a surprising response on The Dan Patrick Show when reminded about the controversial pass interference that cost Cincinnati the win in Week 2 against Patrick Mahomes.

“If I was the quarterback of that offense, I would have been frustrated if we didn’t get that pass interference call. 100%. It was close in that moment. If it was in the second quarter, it’s pass interference 9 times out of 10. In that moment, it’s probably a 50/50 coin toss, but, I don’t blame them for that one.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

