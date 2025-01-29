NFL News: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel makes his pick for the next Super Bowl LIX champion

This time, the San Francisco 49ers will be watching the Super Bowl from the outside. The team’s lackluster campaign in the last NFL season under head coach Kyle Shanahan prevented them from even reaching the playoffs, and all eyes are now on what lies ahead. Despite this setback, Deebo Samuel remains eager about what will unfold on February 9th in New Orleans and has already made his pick for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The previous edition of the Super Bowl featured none other than San Francisco and the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes’ team managed to pull off a tough victory and clinched their second consecutive NFL championship. Drawing from these recent experiences, Samuel didn’t hesitate when asked about his pick for this year’s champion.

“They [Chiefs] beat me twice so I got all the reason to hate… It’s the Chiefs and the Eagles, you know I got a love hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother AJ Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win,” Samuel said via Coach Yac on X.

Additionally, the talented offensive player for the 49ers stated his wish for Patrick Mahomes not to claim another title. If the Chiefs manage to win, they would become the first team to secure a third Super Bowl championship in a row since the inception of the game.

“I definitely don’t want to see Mahomes get the third one. I’m rocking with AJ and Saquon with this one for sure,” the wide receiver finally concluded.

Shanahan loses a member of his staff for next season

The San Francisco 49ers are one of those teams in the league that will need to turn around the poor image left by last season. With the main goal of improving things moving forward, head coach Kyle Shanahan is already certain he won’t be able to count on one of his staff members, as they’ve agreed to join another franchise.

Nick Sorensen, who served as the defensive coordinator for the 49ers, will ultimately continue his career with the Dallas Cowboys as the special teams coordinator. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Also now official: Nick Sorenson has now signed on as the #Cowboys special teams coordinator,” Pelissero reported via @TomPelissero.

