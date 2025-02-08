Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs once again left Josh Allen and the Bills behind in the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes had another epic performance in the AFC Championship game to put his team one step away from a third consecutive championship.

Even though all the attention is on the Super Bowl, the rumors for the 2025 season are already swirling. No matter what happens in New Orleans, the Chiefs will be favorites to be contenders. However, the big question is whether their roster will remain intact.

One of the positions with a lot of uncertainty will be wide receiver. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are cornerstones for the future, but many teams could be interested in names like DeAndre Hopkins or Hollywood Brown.

Will Chiefs give Hollywood Brown a contract extension?

The Kansas City Chiefs want to give Hollywood Brown a contract extension. However, considering he will be a free agent, one of their major rivals could try to steal him away from Patrick Mahomes, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler.

“The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams’ desire for speed options on the outside. Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback, like Josh Allen, be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown.”

