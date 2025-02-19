Trending topics:
In a pivotal offseason move, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has reportedly decided how to apply the franchise or transition tag to any players this year.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and Brett Veach are already working on building the roster for the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs. After a painful loss in the Super Bowl against the Eagles, there’s no time to waste.

A few weeks before the official start of free agency, the franchise tag window is already open, and that is one of the first key decisions to consider for the Chiefs to be able to compete for the championship again.

Although many reports pointed to Trey Smith as the leading candidate for the tag to strengthen protection for Patrick Mahomes, the team’s front office could suddenly change its mind.

Who did the Chiefs use their franchise tag on?

The Kansas City Chiefs do not intend to use the franchise tag or transition tag on any player, according to Nate Taylor. This would mean that names like Trey Smith, Nick Bolton or Justin Reid will be able to test the market in free agency.

“They’re not going to use the tags. I think that should help everybody as to how they want their football team to move forward. As much as the Chiefs love Trey Smith. They will make concerted attempted efforts to resign him in a contract that is more creative than a traditional contract once he hits free agent market.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

