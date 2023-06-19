The Tennessee Titans do not want to repeat the same mistakes of the 2022 NFL season where they had a losing record of 7-10 overall. Mike Vrabel wants the Titans to go back to being that dangerous AFC South team that they used to be.

Ryan Tannehill will be the starting quarterback for the Titans in the upcoming 2023 season or at least that is what is planned, things could take an unexpected turn during the preseason but that is unlikely to happen.

So far the Titans have a good offensive line to support their quarterback, but backup is important in case Tannehill gets injured during the regular season and that’s where Will Levis comes in or came in.

Who could replace Will Levis as at QB2?

Malik Willis could be Ryan Tannehill’s backup, he would be close to stealing Will Levis’ job according to what was published in a news article on NFL.COM by Eric Edholm where Willis is pointed out: “Even with head coach Mike Vrabel listing Willis ahead of Levis as Tannehill’s backup, the assumption was that Levis had the best shot to win the No. 2 job.”

Although Will Levis was a good quarterback playing college football, Willis struggled during his rookie years and it is not until today that he is showing his talent. On the possibility of being QB2 Willis said to A to Z Sports Nashville: “I don’t really get into all that,” “I just try to go to work every day.”

From 2017 to 2021 Willis played with two different programs, Auburn and Liberty, I have posted 5176 yards, 388/618 passes, 8.4 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Most of his stats were during his last two years playing for Liberty.