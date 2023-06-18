Aaron Hernandez left a gray mark on the NFL after he was convicted of a crime in 2015, and it seems that it is forbidden to talk about him or his time with the Patriots, but despite everything there is still a lot to tell about Hernandez.

But it is undeniable that Hernandez was lethal during his college years playing for the Florida Gators, he was one of the players who brought glory to the Gators, who at that time were under the command of Urban Meyer.

His pro career ended abruptly, Aaron was found guilty in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd, but before that case Hernandez had already had multiple problems with the law that began in 2007.

In which Netflix documentary will Aaron Hernandez appear?

On August 23, a documentary called Swamp Kings will bereleased that deals with the almost perfect seasons that the Florida Gators football team had from 2006 to 2009. Hernandez was part of that golden era, but until now it has not been confirmed if images or videos will be seen of Hernandez in the documentary.

What is confirmed is that players like Tim Tebow, Brandon James will be featured in the documentary and some of them will mention the life of Aaron Hernandez during his stay with the Gators.

Hernandez played with the Gators from 2007 to 2009, during the 2008 season he won a BCS National Championship, and in his last college season he was named John Mackey Award (2009), First-team All-American (2009) and First-team All-SEC (2009).