NFL News: Bills ensures the continuity of a key weapon for QB Josh Allen ahead of next season

The Buffalo Bills are aiming to be contenders once again in the upcoming NFL season, and one of their main goals is to keep the roster as competitive as possible. Luckily for Josh Allen, an important key weapon has agreed a contract extension, and many are predicting a big year with Super Bowl aspirations.

Khalil Shakir, one of the most important wide receivers for the QB in the Bills’ last season, has agreed to stay with the franchise, signing a four-year contract extension. Sean McDermott secures one of his most lethal weapons on offense.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet, provided more details on the contract extension of the talented Bills wide receiver.

“The #Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agreed to terms on a 4-year contract extension worth up to $60.2M, including $32M guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero. Deal negotiated by @EquitySports Co-Directors of Football Sam Mirza and Derek Hawkridge along with CEO Chris Cabott.”

Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field prior to playing the Denver Broncos during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Shakir was entering the final year of his rookie deal this season. Following his contract extension with the franchise, the wide receiver is set to earn $60.2 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

Shakir’s standout season

Khalil Shakir proved to be one of Josh Allen‘s most targeted players on offense last season. Unfortunately for them, their ultimate goal of reaching the Super Bowl fell short after a loss to the Chiefs. That’s why his continuity now has fans hopeful of achieving it this time around.

The WR finished the season with four touchdowns, catching 76 passes for 821 yards. These final numbers placed him behind rookie Keon Coleman, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and Mack Hollins.

As the best team in the AFC East in recent years, the Bills are already focused on reaching the Super Bowl and, why not, dreaming of winning it.

