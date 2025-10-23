Kevin Stefanski has sparked a new controversy with the Cleveland Browns by publicly stating that Shedeur Sanders is not getting the same first-team reps as a backup quarterback compared to what Dillon Gabriel was given when Joe Flacco was still on the team as the starter.

“No (on Shedeur getting some number one reps). I mean, with a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he (Gabriel) gets a lot of the reps. Different when you have a veteran like Joe Flacco, I would tell you. But, still getting reps in a bunch of periods.”

After a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns bounced back with a win over the Dolphins, solidifying Gabriel’s position on the roster. However, what has been surprising is that when Flacco was the starter, Stefanski said that Dillon did get several first-team reps to be prepared. With Shedeur, the same does not happen.

Who is starting quarterback for Browns?

Dillon Gabriel is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. In early October, Joe Flacco was benched and a few days later traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, clearing the way for the Oregon rookie to take the reins.

In the case of Shedeur Sanders, his rise has been significant even before training camp. A few months ago, he was the QB4 on the depth chart and was behind other names like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who are no longer with the team.

Now, he has officially been placed as the backup, which draws attention because, considering that an injury could sideline Gabriel at any moment, Stefanski is not giving him the same first-team reps that Dillon received when he held the same role behind Flacco.