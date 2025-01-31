Trending topics:
NFL News: Bryce Young may lose a key Panthers teammate in the 2025 offseason

Bryce Young is poised to lead the Carolina Panthers as their starting quarterback in 2025, but he could face a big setback this offseason with the potential loss of a key teammate, which might greatly impact his performance next season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesBryce Young, quarterback for the Carolina Panthers

The 2025 offseason brings significant challenges for the Carolina Panthers. With a major rebuild underway, the team faces the possibility of losing a key piece of Bryce Young’s offense in the coming weeks.

The Panthers endured a difficult 2024 NFL season. Questions loomed about whether Bryce Young, the former No. 1 overall pick, was the right choice as their starting quarterback. At one point, his future with the team seemed in serious jeopardy.

However, Young managed to regain the organization’s trust during the regular season. Now poised to lead the offense in 2025, he may face the challenge of doing so without one of his most reliable targets.

Panthers may lose a key offensive weapon for Bryce Young

The 2024 season was a pivotal year for the Panthers. Having spent years laying the foundation for Bryce Young’s arrival, they hoped he would solve their long-standing quarterback issues.

Young began the season as the starting quarterback but was eventually benched for Andy Dalton, leading many to believe his tenure as QB1 might be over.

An injury to Dalton gave Young another opportunity, and he made the most of it, delivering an impressive performance in the latter half of the season. This resurgence convinced the Panthers to commit to him for at least another year.

Despite that, a new hurdle has emerged. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, one of Young’s most dependable weapons, could be on his way out this offseason.

Adam Thielen, wide receiver of the Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen, wide receiver of the Carolina Panthers

Although Thielen remains under contract for 2025, his salary is non-guaranteed. Rumors suggest the Panthers are considering releasing him after June 1st to save $6.3 million in cap space, which could leave Young without his top veteran target.

Will Adam Thielen retire in 2025?

While Thielen has expressed his desire to stay with the Panthers, his future may come down to financial considerations. At 35 years old, retirement is an option, but he wants to play at least one more year with Bryce Young.

“I think that’s what has enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they’re doing to try to create a winning culture,” Thielen said, via Ben Nagle of Daily Mail Sport. “I really believe in what they’re doing. So there’s a lot to look forward to, especially with Bryce and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens.”

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

