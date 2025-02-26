NFL News: Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh makes shocking claim about QB Justin Herbert’s career

Justin Herbert‘s last memory of the 2024 NFL season was the Los Angeles Chargers‘ heartbreaking loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In that game, the 26-year-old quarterback completed 14 of 32 passes and was intercepted 4 times. However, that record is no obstacle for head coach Jim Harbaugh to dedicate some surprising words to him.

The Chargers are preparing for the 2025 NFL season and are looking to raise the bar with a strong showing in a star-studded AFC West division like the Kansas City Chiefs. The competition will be fierce, and Harbaugh wants to make it clear that he has confidence in his starting quarterback.

“It’s like being around greatness every single day. I would follow him to hell and back. I’ve never been around a competitor quite like him. Some great ones, but, you know, no doubt in my mind that Justin Herbert is not only one of the great quarterbacks in the NFL today but truly one of the great quarterbacks of all time,” Harbaugh shockingly stated about Herbert in an interview with PFT Live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Herbert needs a morale boost

Herbert is entering his sixth pro season. In 2024, he had his worst campaign in terms of numbers with 332 pass completions for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns with three interceptions in 15 or more games. He was intercepted more times against the Texans than the rest of the regular season.

Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers

Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh defended Herbert after the loss to the Texans

“It was completely unfair. We did him a disservice and didn’t put him in the positions to be successful enough, but he played like a beast. It didn’t go good, and that’s on me, that’s my responsibility, that’s my accountability,” Harbaugh said, defending Herbert after the playoff loss.

Advertisement

see also Justin Herbert's net worth: How wealthy is the Los Angeles Chargers QB?

Herbert could have a new star teammate

Last week it was reported that star wide receiver Davante Adams wants to play on the West Coast and has reportedly expressed interest in joining the Chargers, where he would share a team with Herbert. It is not yet confirmed that the New York Jets will release the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, but it is a real possibility, especially with the departure of Aaron Rodgers.