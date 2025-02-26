Travis Kelce suffered the most painful defeat of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in the last Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The tight end had the chance to say goodbye at the top with a third consecutive championship, but it all ended up being a nightmare.

In something difficult to explain considering his legendary playoff status, Kelce was practically a non-factor in New Orleans, with only four catches for 39 yards. Throughout the game, he looked out of sync and far from his usual level.

Now, everything seems to indicate that the star will return for one last season alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach confirmed this information and also revealed a surprising detail about Travis after the game with Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Travis Kelce and Chiefs lose the Super Bowl to Eagles?

Although the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl due to the absolute superiority of the Eagles, Brett Veach said in an interview with Tom Pelissero at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that Travis Kelce was not at 100% during that game in New Orleans.

“We’re never gonna make excuses and talk about it, but he was battling with a pretty big illness there for the Super Bowl. But listen, the way the Eagles played it wouldn’t have made a difference. I think that Travis is excited to come back and he finds a way to stay in shape and produce at a level that only he can. He makes us better and we’re excited to get him back.”

Advertisement