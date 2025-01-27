There’s no doubt that the Kansas City Chiefs have established themselves as the defining team of the current NFL decade. While other franchises have aspired to achieve what the Chiefs have accomplished, Kansas City’s consistent dominance sets them apart. It’s no surprise they find themselves vying for another title in Super Bowl LIX. With superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones leading the charge, the Chiefs have been the team to beat in recent years.

Since 2019, Kansas City has made it to the Super Bowl five times out of seven seasons—a remarkable feat. While they fell short in one of those appearances, the Chiefs now have a chance to achieve an extraordinary milestone: becoming one of the few teams in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Throughout this incredible run, Mahomes has been the undeniable cornerstone of their success.

While Mahomes and Travis Kelce are often spotlighted for their offensive brilliance, Jones believes there’s another key factor driving the Chiefs’ sustained success: defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo joined the organization seven years ago, and under his leadership, the Chiefs’ defense has evolved into one of the most formidable units in the league.

Speaking on Spagnuolo’s impact, Jones didn’t hold back his admiration, crediting the coordinator for the team’s ongoing achievements. “As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as an HC, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones stated confidently to ESPN after the game against the Bills.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Spagnuolo’s impact on the Chiefs’ defense

Following their victory over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs extended their impressive streak to 16 consecutive home wins. This dominance can largely be attributed to their formidable defense under Spagnuolo. Over the last seven seasons, the Chiefs’ defense has allowed only 72 touchdowns—a testament to their consistency. This season and the previous one have been particularly exceptional, with the defense conceding just 14 touchdowns combined, including only 10 this year.

Losses have been a rarity for Spagnuolo’s defensive unit. With only two defeats this season—one of which came against the Bills during the regular season—the Chiefs have consistently delivered stellar performances. Moreover, Spagnuolo’s unit has achieved career highs in various metrics, including surpassing 15 yards allowed per game improvement, marking a personal best for his tenure with Kansas City.

These achievements reflect Spagnuolo’s tactical brilliance. Known affectionately as “Spags” by his players, he has become a pivotal figure in the Chiefs’ success. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses with innovative pressure schemes has played a significant role in the Chiefs’ three Super Bowl victories over the past seven years. Confidence in Spagnuolo’s strategies is high, and the team believes his leadership will continue to drive their success.

Spagnuolo’s journey as a head coach

Jones has credited Spagnuolo as a key architect of the Chiefs’ recent dominance. However, before joining Kansas City, the defensive coordinator had prior experience as a head coach, though it didn’t unfold as he had hoped. He served as head coach for the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams) from 2009 to 2011 and had a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2017.

During his three-year tenure with the Rams, Spagnuolo struggled to find success, amassing a record of just 10 wins and 38 losses, and failing to lead the team to the playoffs. His time with the Giants was also challenging, where he recorded just one win in four games as interim head coach. These setbacks led him to shift focus to his strengths as a Defensive Coordinator—a decision that marked a turning point in his career.