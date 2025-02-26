The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for the right answer at the quarterback position. Now, head coach Shane Steichen has addressed the situation, delivering a stern warning to Anthony Richardson.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts used the 4th overall pick to select Anthony Richardson. The talented quarterback had an impressive college career at Florida, leading Indianapolis to place significant trust in his potential.

During his first few games, Richardson displayed his exceptional skill set. However, injuries and inconsistent performances have prevented him from securing the starting role, raising serious questions about his future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shane Steichen sends a clear message to Anthony Richardson about the starting QB job

In 2023, scouts viewed Anthony Richardson as one of the most promising quarterbacks in his draft class. While his arm strength wasn’t considered elite, his mobility and athleticism made him a dynamic dual-threat player.

see also Colts icon Peyton Manning makes bold statement about Dan Campbell’s Lions and their failed Super Bowl run

Due to his physical attributes and playing style, scouts frequently compared him to Cam Newton—a quarterback known for using his legs to make plays. Richardson acknowledged the comparisons but remained determined to carve out his own legacy in the NFL.

Advertisement

Although his early performances with the Colts were impressive, an injury abruptly ended his rookie season. He returned in 2024 but, struggling with both injuries and inconsistent play, was ultimately benched in favor of Joe Flacco.

Advertisement

Now, many fans are questioning what direction the Colts will take. While the team still believes in Richardson, he must show significant improvement, leading the organization to explore ways to push him to a higher level.

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I think competition is great for everybody,” head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday’s presser. “Any time you have competition at any position, whether it’s the quarterback position or wherever it may be, I think it makes everyone better.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2025?

While Steichen wants to increase competition in the quarterback room, the Colts currently lack depth at the position. Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, and Jason Bean are all set to become free agents, leaving Richardson as the only quarterback on the roster.

see also NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares

According to reports, Indianapolis is working on a new deal to keep Flacco for at least one more season. The team may also look to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, though they are expected to target one in the later rounds.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Anthony Richardson start for the Colts in 2025? Should Anthony Richardson start for the Colts in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE