NFL News: Colts HC delivers stern warning to Anthony Richardson about starting quarterback job

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen has weighed in on the team’s quarterback situation, sending a strong message to Anthony Richardson about his hold on the starting job.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Anthony Richardson, quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesAnthony Richardson, quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for the right answer at the quarterback position. Now, head coach Shane Steichen has addressed the situation, delivering a stern warning to Anthony Richardson.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts used the 4th overall pick to select Anthony Richardson. The talented quarterback had an impressive college career at Florida, leading Indianapolis to place significant trust in his potential.

During his first few games, Richardson displayed his exceptional skill set. However, injuries and inconsistent performances have prevented him from securing the starting role, raising serious questions about his future.

Shane Steichen sends a clear message to Anthony Richardson about the starting QB job

In 2023, scouts viewed Anthony Richardson as one of the most promising quarterbacks in his draft class. While his arm strength wasn’t considered elite, his mobility and athleticism made him a dynamic dual-threat player.

Due to his physical attributes and playing style, scouts frequently compared him to Cam Newton—a quarterback known for using his legs to make plays. Richardson acknowledged the comparisons but remained determined to carve out his own legacy in the NFL.

Although his early performances with the Colts were impressive, an injury abruptly ended his rookie season. He returned in 2024 but, struggling with both injuries and inconsistent play, was ultimately benched in favor of Joe Flacco.

Now, many fans are questioning what direction the Colts will take. While the team still believes in Richardson, he must show significant improvement, leading the organization to explore ways to push him to a higher level.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“I think competition is great for everybody,” head coach Shane Steichen said on Tuesday’s presser. “Any time you have competition at any position, whether it’s the quarterback position or wherever it may be, I think it makes everyone better.”

Who will be the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2025?

While Steichen wants to increase competition in the quarterback room, the Colts currently lack depth at the position. Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, and Jason Bean are all set to become free agents, leaving Richardson as the only quarterback on the roster.

According to reports, Indianapolis is working on a new deal to keep Flacco for at least one more season. The team may also look to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, though they are expected to target one in the later rounds.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

