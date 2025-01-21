A.J. Brown is eager for revenge at this year’s Super Bowl. However, a knee injury is currently troubling him, and the wide receiver has provided a crucial update ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Commanders.

The 2024 NFL season is nearing its climax, with only four teams left. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Commanders are battling to represent the NFC in the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Eagles have enjoyed a stellar season, driven by an explosive offense led by Jalen Hurts. A.J. Brown has been a key partner for the quarterback, but his health issues this season have limited his playtime more than he’d have liked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A.J. Brown discloses a key update on his knee injury

Before the 2024 season, many analysts speculated about potential locker room issues within the Eagles. Reports suggested that some players didn’t get along, with A.J. Brown being named among them.

see also NFL News: Rams HC Sean McVay reveals the surprising conditions under which Stafford played against the Eagles

Rumors hinted at a strained relationship between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. However, Brown has consistently denied these claims and demonstrated this season the strong bond he shares with his quarterback.

Advertisement

Though Brown’s stats this year have been his lowest with the Eagles, injuries were a significant factor. Currently, he is dealing with a knee issue, raising concerns in Philadelphia as they prepare for the matchup against the Commanders.

Advertisement

Brown has reassured fans, stating that despite the impact of his knee injury, he feels better with each passing week. He confirmed that he feels ready and is set to play in the NFC Championship game.

Advertisement

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

“I know that stats didn’t tell (that), but I’m getting better,” Brown said about the impact of his knee injury in his performance, per CBS. “And at the right time, too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s the thing playing football. You never know when you’re going to make your play. You don’t know how it’s going to look. You’re just trying to win, most importantly. The stats weren’t there, but I had two touchdown blocks. I’m excited about that.”

What is A.J. Brown’s contract with the Eagles?

A.J. Brown has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers in recent years. Since moving from the Titans to the Eagles in 2022, he has maintained his elite status, prompting Philadelphia to commit to him long-term.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jared Verse sends softer message, avoids mentioning Eagles fans after Rams' elimination

In 2024, the Eagles extended A.J. Brown with a 3-year, $96 million contract. His deal runs through the 2029 season, by which time he will be 32 years old.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE