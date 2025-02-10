The Philadelphia Eagles‘ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX featured plenty of storylines, but one moment that stood out was AJ Brown’s touchdown celebration. With the game’s outcome becoming clear early on, Brown played a crucial role in securing the win and later opened up about the inspiration behind his end-zone dance in NFL 2025 Finale.

Alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts, Brown was a key figure in the Eagles‘ dominant performance. With Saquon Barkley neutralized by the Chiefs’ defensive line, Brown stepped up in the first half, finding the end zone and earning praise from teammates and fans alike. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, turning his celebration into a viral moment.

Brown’s dance was more than just spontaneous fun, it was a nod to a lighthearted moment from media day. During an interview, former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston had asked players about their touchdown celebrations for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he got to Brown, Winston jokingly suggested a specific move, which the Eagles receiver later brought to life on the sport’s biggest stage. After the game, Brown confirmed the connection, saying, “We got that celebration from Jameis. Shoutout to Jameis!”

Advertisement

Brown caught reading again on Super Bowl sidelines

Eagles key player has a tradition that recently caught social media’s attention. Brown was once again spotted reading a book on the bench during Super Bowl LIX, continuing a ritual that fans first noticed weeks ago.

Advertisement

see also Video: AJ Brown celebrates like LeBron James after scoring another TD for Eagles in Super Bowl LIX vs Chiefs

While the Eagles’ defense was on the field, Brown took a moment to read—not just any book, but a carefully chosen one. As reported by FOX NFL, this time he was reading ‘Inner Excellence’, a book focused on mental performance. What made the moment even more striking? He picked it up right after scoring a touchdown.

Advertisement

The scene quickly became a talking point, with cameras capturing head coach Nick Sirianni and several teammates engaging with Brown as he sat with his book in hand.

Brown’s message to Philadelphia

After the game, Brown addressed the media and shared a heartfelt message with Eagles fans as the team prepared to celebrate its Super Bowl victory. “I’m so glad we could get this done for this city, man. This is home. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate with them,” Brown said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Chiefs news: DeAndre Hopkins makes bold statement on officiating in the Super Bowl

Although he hails from Starkville, Mississippi, Brown has embraced Philadelphia as his own. Now in his third NFL season with the team, he has repeatedly expressed appreciation for how the city welcomed him after his trade from the Tennessee Titans.

Known as an inspirational figure in the Eagles’ locker room, Brown often delivers powerful words to his teammates. Whether it’s because of the books he reads or simply his natural leadership, his presence is felt beyond the field. “We came out and said, ‘We can’t rewrite history, but we can make it even,’ and we damn sure did that tonight,” Brown declared.