No team in the NFL wants to face the Philadelphia Eagles near their endzone. The NFC East club has developed an almost unstoppable play with Jalen Hurts‘ quarterback sneak, and now TE Dallas Goedert has unveiled the secret behind their execution.

The Eagles are determined to move past what happened in Super Bowl LVII. They are currently the NFL’s runners-up, but they still have a great team that should be acknowledged as a true contender this year.

After three games in the 2023 season, Philadelphia boasts a 3-0 record. Jalen Hurts has proven to be the franchise quarterback they were seeking, and the team’s coaching staff has provided him with a playbook that allows him to showcase his skills.

Eagles’ quarterback sneak: Why is this play so unstoppable?

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles’ coaching staff have the perfect play to gain one yard with an almost unstoppable quarterback sneak. Jalen Hurts has scored several touchdowns through this way, and teams don’t really know how to stop it.

During Week 3 of the 2023 season, the Eagles once again used the quarterback sneak to score against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay actually stopped Jalen Hurts on third-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but couldn’t do it in the next play, and, eventually, the quarterback entered the endzone.

Why is this play so successful? Well, Dallas Goedert has the answer for this question. The team has found a loopwhole in the NFL’s rulebook to make it unstoppable. “I was yanking him (Jalen Hurts) for sure,” Goedert said to AP. “They say you can’t pull, but I was behind him.”

Todd Bowles, head coach of the Buccaneers, knew that the ‘tush push’ was going to be a problem for them. “They’re like 98% on it,” Bowles said last week. “You know it’s coming, they know they’re giving it to you and they get great push – they’ve got an athletic quarterback, they’ve got a big line, and I don’t think anybody has stopped it yet. We’ll try like everybody else and see which side of the fence we fall on.“

When was Jalen Hurts drafted?

Jalen Hurts was the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Four quarterbacks were selected before him: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love.