As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his teammates are in full preparation mode for the decisive NFL clash. Fans are eager to witness Hurts at his best, and the quarterback has been visible at various events, demonstrating his focus on the upcoming game. One particular message he delivered has garnered attention, even drawing praise from a former NBA All-Star.

The crossover between leagues, with NBA and MLB players often expressing their support for NFL teams, is a familiar phenomenon. It’s no surprise, then, to see former professional athletes weighing in on the biggest game of the year.

In this instance, Hurts shared an inspirational message ahead of the Super Bowl, one that speaks to his drive for continuous improvement. This resonated with former NBA All-Star Detlef Schrempf, who offered his own thoughts on Hurts’ message and its power to inspire.

“This is what it is all about,” Schrempf wrote on Tuesday, commenting on Hurts’ pre-Super Bowl message about inclusion. “It means everything. Having an opportunity to pursue whatever it is you’re passionate about and whatever it is you love so I think that’s very important.”, Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hurts focused on team effort ahead of Super Bowl clash

Despite the hype surrounding his own performance, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains grounded as Philadelphia prepares for its Super Bowl showdown against a team aiming for its third consecutive championship. Hurts emphasized the importance of a collective effort in achieving victory. “It takes a team to go out there and have success,” Hurts stated. “Success has looked a ton of different ways throughout history. Our focus is simply on winning.”

Hurts’s comments reflect a humble mindset heading into the big game. While acknowledging the talent of their opponents, including stars like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, Hurts clearly believes in the strength of his own team, including key players like Saquon Barkley. He’s not getting caught up in individual matchups but focusing on the larger goal.

Manning praises Hurts

With the Super Bowl looming, NFL legend Peyton Manning offered his perspective on Hurts and his abilities. “Jalen is probably one pass interference call from a couple of years ago away from already being a Super Bowl champion quarterback,” Manning said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a championship quarterback from college, so he thrives in these types of moments, and I expect him to play well.”

Manning’s comments highlight Hurts’s proven track record in high-pressure situations, both in college and the NFL. He underscores the quarterback’s ability to perform at his best when the stakes are highest, suggesting that Hurts is built for the Super Bowl stage.

