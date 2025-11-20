Though Texas isn’t known for precious metals, the Dallas Cowboys have seemingly struck gold in landing George Pickens for the 2025 NFL season. The wideout has built a second-to-none connection with Dak Prescott, and that is something Jerry Jones and the brass in the Lone Star franchise cannot allow to slip through their fingers.

On that note, Pickens has made his intentions clear to Jones and the front office. For the first time in his NFL career, the former second-round pick is catching spirals from a true franchise quarterback in Prescott—an uncommon privilege in today’s league, and one he has no desire to lose. Otherwise, his stay in Dallas could feel like a mere test-drive, just a spoonful of what his NFL journey might have become.

In hopes of proving his allegiance to the Cowboys, Pickens voiced a very sincere statement about his future. The message—undoubtedly—won’t go unnoticed by Jones and the executives in Dallas.

“I’d love to be back. Especially with (CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott), all the guys really,” George Pickens told reporters, according to The Athletic’s insider Jon Machota.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is up for a new contract after the season

Trading for Pickens during the NFL offseason, Jones and the Cowboys knew they could be setting themselves up to foot a hefty bill after the season. However, it was a risk worth taking if the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout proved he belonged in the Lone Star State.

That, Pickens has done. So, unless Dallas wants to watch its newest star ride off into the sunset as an unrestricted free agent in March, the Cowboys must put their money where their mouths were last spring.

Last-resort option for Jones and Cowboys

If not, Dallas could fall back on a last-resort option and franchise tag the 24-year-old star. Still, the Cowboys may need to hold their horses on that scenario. Pickens may not be eager to sign a one-year deal when a far richer payday could be waiting for him in free agency.

“I’d probably have to wait until that comes. I can’t really see into the future,” a very sincere Pickens commented on potentially settling for a franchise-tag next offseason.

Clock will start ticking for Cowboys

Through 10 games with Prescott and the Cowboys, Pickens has registered 58 receptions for 908 yards—second most in the NFL—and seven touchdown catches, tied for third. Fans in Dallas are excited about where the duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens may take them. After several disappointments over the years, Jones may know better than not to deliver for the fanbase in Arlington.

