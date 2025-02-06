The Cleveland Browns could look vastly different in the 2025 NFL season. With Myles Garrett requesting a trade, another star player has now hinted at his own potential departure, signaling major changes for the franchise.

The Browns have struggled to establish themselves as true contenders in recent years. Despite assembling a roster packed with talent, the AFC North team has failed to meet expectations, leaving several key players frustrated with the lack of success.

Amid the team’s ongoing struggles, Myles Garrett has officially expressed his desire to leave Cleveland. However, he may not be the only top-tier talent to exit this offseason.

Browns could lose another key player alongside Myles Garrett

Cleveland has faced significant challenges in building a competitive squad within the AFC North. Despite making high-profile acquisitions, the team has consistently fallen short of expectations.

Many analysts predicted the Browns would compete for the division title or at least a Wild Card spot in the 2024 season. Instead, they finished at the bottom of the standings with a disappointing 4-13 record.

Following their disastrous campaign, speculation grew that several players could look for a way out. Those reports gained traction when Myles Garrett officially requested a trade.

Now, it seems Garrett’s departure could have a ripple effect. Star cornerback Denzel Ward has hinted that if his close friend leaves, he might also push for an exit from Cleveland.

Denzel Ward, cornerback for the Cleveland Browns

“[Garrett’s request] has a huge impact, honestly,” Ward told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I want to play with Myles Garrett. He’s a Hall of Fame player. I came in the league, [and] he was on the team and that’s my guy. So, I’ve been talking to him, and I know he said he wants out, but you’ve just got to hear where he’s coming from. He wants to win, so we’ll see what the near future holds.”

Which team could trade for Myles Garrett?

Myles Garrett’s next destination remains uncertain. While the defensive end has made his trade request clear, the Browns won’t let him go without receiving a compelling offer in return.

During a recent interview, Garrett dropped a major hint about his preferred landing spot, expressing interest in playing alongside Jayden Daniels. With the Washington Commanders looking to strengthen their defense, they could emerge as a top contender to acquire him.

