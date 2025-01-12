Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jayden Daniels reveals key factor behind his first playoff win with Commanders in Tampa

The Washington Commanders did everything right to defeat the Buccaneers in what was another high-quality game for Jayden Daniels, who took the opportunity to reveal what helped him win this big game.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.
© Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida.

By Richard Tovar

Jayden Daniels was nearly flawless in everything he did with his Washington Commanders, leading them to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a tightly contested game. According to the quarterback, however, he had special help in securing his first playoff win.

In an interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark, Daniels shared that his faith in God played a key role in his performance: “Trust in the Lord, God. There’s nothing I should worry about. I put all of my worries on Him. He’ll take care of the rest.” During the game, he threw no interceptions and recorded 268 passing yards.

Nearly 20 years later, the Commanders are back in the Divisional Round, where they will face the dangerous Lions. With a quarterback like Daniels, who has shown a willingness to make any sacrifice, anything is possible. The last time Washington reached this point in the postseason was in 2005, when they lost 20-10 on the road to the Seahawks.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NFL News: Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley delivered an emotional message following Wild Card victory over Packers
NFL

NFL News: Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley delivered an emotional message following Wild Card victory over Packers

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury showdown 'has to happen' this year
Boxing

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury showdown 'has to happen' this year

NFL News: Broncos' HC Sean Payton reveals the reason behind controversial moves against the Bills
NFL

NFL News: Broncos' HC Sean Payton reveals the reason behind controversial moves against the Bills

Serena Williams chooses between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic as the greatest male tennis player
Tennis

Serena Williams chooses between Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic as the greatest male tennis player

Better Collective Logo