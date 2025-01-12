NFL News: Jayden Daniels reveals key factor behind his first playoff win with Commanders in Tampa

Jayden Daniels was nearly flawless in everything he did with his Washington Commanders, leading them to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a tightly contested game. According to the quarterback, however, he had special help in securing his first playoff win.

In an interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark, Daniels shared that his faith in God played a key role in his performance: “Trust in the Lord, God. There’s nothing I should worry about. I put all of my worries on Him. He’ll take care of the rest.” During the game, he threw no interceptions and recorded 268 passing yards.

Nearly 20 years later, the Commanders are back in the Divisional Round, where they will face the dangerous Lions. With a quarterback like Daniels, who has shown a willingness to make any sacrifice, anything is possible. The last time Washington reached this point in the postseason was in 2005, when they lost 20-10 on the road to the Seahawks.

Developing story…