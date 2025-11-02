With the 2025 NFL trade deadline right around the corner, Jerry Jones is expected to make one last move to try and improve the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster. However, both the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts have reportedly set their sights on the same Cincinnati Bengals star the Cowboys are interested in.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, all three teams have shown interest in Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who appears to be on the way out of Cincinnati after submitting a trade request in October.

Wilson, 29, has been benched for rookie Barrett Carter despite recording four passes defended, 46 tackles, and one fumble recovery in eight appearances (seven starts) in the 2025 NFL season.

This creates a great opportunity for teams needing a boost in defense, and Jones’ Cowboys are just one of them. The Bills and Colts also belong in that category, making this an intriguing battle ahead of the trade deadline.

Cowboys, Colts, and Bills all interested in Bengals LB Logan Wilson

The Colts may have an advantage by counting on defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who worked with Wilson until this season. However, his next destination — if traded — will be a result of what the Bengals’ front office deem best for their own interests.

Logan Wilson requested a trade out of Cincinnati.

Now it’s up to Jones to come up with a good offer to gain the upper hand. The Cowboys’ owner has been intriguing on whether Dallas will act before the trade deadline, but Jones did admit that the Cowboys will only make a trade to get an immediate impact.

Why are the Cowboys reportedly interested in Wilson?

The Cowboys lost a key defensive player by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in the offseason, but since household names like Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson are reportedly unlikely targets, Wilson could be a name to watch. Only time will tell us whether he’s the kind of player Jones deems worthy of a trade deadline move.