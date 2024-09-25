Jerry Jones got real about who is responsible for another disappointing start by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones thought the Dallas Cowboys were real championship contenders thanks to a great win against the Cleveland Browns in the opener. Everything was working after two big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the dream didn’t last long. Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara took Arlington by storm with the Saints crushing the Cowboys. Then, the Ravens dominated three quarters and prevented and epic comeback in the fourth. Two consecutive losses for Dallas.

It’s important to remember that America’s Team hasn’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. So, in the biggest story for the NFL, the pressure is on for Jerry Jones.

Who is the one to blame for Dallas Cowboys slow start?

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones admitted he should be the one to blame for the slow start of the Dallas Cowboys. This answer came after a survey from WFTA showed that 70% of fans believe the controversial owner is responsible for the current 1-2 record.

“That’s fair. That’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately made there for what I either have acquiesced or approved it. That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise? Whether it be who’s out there coaching, whether it be who’s out there playing, whether it be the stadium you’re walking into. Whatever it is here. That’s the way it is. If you look at who has won the games during the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we’re not far. We’re right in that pack. Now, we’re in a soft spot and we have to get out of it.”

