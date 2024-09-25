Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones reveals who should be the one to blame for Dallas Cowboys slow start

Jerry Jones got real about who is responsible for another disappointing start by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones thought the Dallas Cowboys were real championship contenders thanks to a great win against the Cleveland Browns in the opener. Everything was working after two big contract extensions for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

However, the dream didn’t last long. Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara took Arlington by storm with the Saints crushing the Cowboys. Then, the Ravens dominated three quarters and prevented and epic comeback in the fourth. Two consecutive losses for Dallas.

It’s important to remember that America’s Team hasn’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. So, in the biggest story for the NFL, the pressure is on for Jerry Jones.

Advertisement

Who is the one to blame for Dallas Cowboys slow start?

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones admitted he should be the one to blame for the slow start of the Dallas Cowboys. This answer came after a survey from WFTA showed that 70% of fans believe the controversial owner is responsible for the current 1-2 record.

“That’s fair. That’s very fair. It’s well known that no decision is ultimately made there for what I either have acquiesced or approved it. That’s very fair. How could you think otherwise? Whether it be who’s out there coaching, whether it be who’s out there playing, whether it be the stadium you’re walking into. Whatever it is here. That’s the way it is. If you look at who has won the games during the last four or five years, Kansas City has of course, but we’re not far. We’re right in that pack. Now, we’re in a soft spot and we have to get out of it.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary
Soccer

PSG coach Luis Enrique criticizes Xavi’s Barcelona playing style in new documentary

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health
NFL

Browns: Myles Garrett provides worrying update about his health

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid finally makes long-awaited move to give Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs another weapon

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag
Soccer

Manchester United: Steve McClaren reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo let down Erik ten Hag

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo