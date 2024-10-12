Trending topics:
NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Ezekiel Elliott after controversy with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones talked about Ezekiel Elliott and his recent controversy with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are back on track. Two consecutive victories over the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers have put them with a 3-2 record.

Although Dak Prescott is far away from those MVP numbers of 2023, the quarterback has delivered clutch performances in the final minutes to keep America’s Team alive.

Now, in their quest to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys face a daunting stretch in the NFL. Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders. That’s why, in this particular moment, chemistry inside the locker room is crucial.

What happened with Ezekiel Elliott and Cowboys?

Ezekiel Elliott sparked a big controversy with the Dallas Cowboys saying he was ‘dumbfounded’ by his lack of opportunities, especially in the red zone. This was Jerry Jones’ answer to the matter during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“That’s an exaggeration. Dumbfounded is an exaggeration. It’s a bad description of how he feels about things. He’s very much aware of the part of the running game that he’s involved with, but, more importantly, we’re saving him and we should be. It would be madness just to rely on Rico (Dowdle) for the remainder of the season and into the playoffs. We want to protect Zeke during this particular time as much as anything.”

When will Dalvin Cook play for the Cowboys?

That’s the other big question many fans are asking Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy. Although the running game has improved, Dalvin Cook could be a huge boost. However, the former Vikings’ player remains on the practice squad.

“We’ve got a player like Dalvin Cook out there in the wings that is going to be very material as we go forward. Don’t take that as big news, but we’re going to use them (Elliott and Cook). There’s no timeline yet for Dalvin.”

