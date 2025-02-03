NFL News: Jerry Rice sends a strong message to the 49ers’ front office about Brock Purdy’s future

Trending topics:
The three-time Super Bowl champion made it clear to the San Francisco 49ers' front office what they should do with Brock Purdy. It's likely that they will heed the words of Jerry Rice, given his significant history with the team.

By Richard Tovar

Former San Francisco 49ers player Jerry Rice looks on before a game between the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Jerry Rice has once again spoken out about Brock Purdy, but this time his message was much clearer than before. Rice’s strong statement serves as a directive for the San Francisco 49ers’ front office to stop wavering about the quarterback’s future. The contract for the former “Mr. Irrelevant” is eagerly anticipated by all.

Rice advised the 49ers’ front office during The Morning Roast for 95.7 The Game to act decisively regarding their young quarterback. He stressed the importance of avoiding any uncertainty, saying, “If you feel like Brock Purdy is the quarterback for the 49ers, get it done. Don’t let it linger into training camp and all of that.” This message underscores Rice’s belief in Purdy’s potential and the need for the team to be confident in their decision-making.

His support for Purdy doesn’t come lightly, as he emphasized the necessity of making a well-informed choice. “You gotta be sure. You gotta be positive. You cannot make a mistake if you don’t feel like this guy is completely what you need… I believe he is the guy.” With such strong endorsement from one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, the pressure is on the 49ers’ management to secure Purdy’s future with the team.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

