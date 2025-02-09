Aaron Rodgers is facing the last big decision of his NFL career. The former Super Bowl champion had been waiting to see what the new Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, would do in order to take the next step.

In the past few weeks, many rumors have been swirling the quarterback after a disappointing season in New York where he didn’t even make the playoffs. However, his individual numbers in 2024 open the door for a fresh start elsewhere: 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if a team gave him a chance. In fact, due to the respect and admiration Mike Tomlin has shown him, one of the possible destinations that has been discussed is the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Russell Wilson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the future of Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is out of the New York Jets, according to a surprising report from Jay Glazer. The information states that the team’s front office has already informed the veteran that he is not part of head coach Aaron Glenn’s plans.

“Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him. If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won’t be for the Jets.”

Advertisement