NFL News: Joe Montana offers strong advice to 49ers on why they should stick with Brock Purdy

One of the most important voices in the history of the San Francisco 49ers sent a clear message that Brock Purdy's future is with the franchise, and they shouldn't doubt it.

By Richard Tovar

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers arrives before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Getty ImagesBrock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers arrives before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe Montana won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and is one of those living legends whose words are always taken into account. This time, he dedicated a message to his former team regarding the situation with Brock Purdy, which has gradually become more complicated.

According to Montana’s statements on The Rich Eisen Show, he asserted that Purdy is more than perfect for the 49ers, comparing him to other quarterbacks who earn a lot but achieve little. “You gotta pay him. I can show you 4 or 5 guys in the league making tons of money that haven’t produced anywhere near what he’s been able to do.” Additionally, the former player said that injuries were to blame for the team’s poor season recently.

For Montana, the 49ers’ problem last season was injuries, but there were also trade talks that affected the team. “They just had one of those years where guys were getting hurt offensively and defensively, craziness in the beginning of the year with talking trades with the wide receiver and then he gets hurt.”

