NFL News: Malik Nabers issues strong warning to the Giants about their quarterback situation

Malik Nabers is set to catch passes from a new quarterback this year, but the star wide receiver has now issued a warning to the New York Giants about the team's future signal-caller.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Malik Nabers, wide receiver for the New York Giants
Malik Nabers, wide receiver for the New York Giants

The New York Giants are set to have a completely different quarterback room this year. With major changes on the horizon, star wide receiver Malik Nabers has sent a strong message to his team about the new signal-caller.

Last year, the Giants used their first-round pick to draft Malik Nabers. The former LSU standout was widely regarded as one of the top prospects at his position, but concerns arose about how his talent would translate in an offense struggling to find stability at quarterback.

In recent years, New York has faced constant issues under center. These struggles had a direct impact on Nabers, as many analysts believe his potential was hindered by the lack of an elite passer to maximize his skills.

Malik Nabers issues a warning to the Giants about their quarterbacks

The Giants have been searching for a franchise quarterback ever since Eli Manning’s retirement. They initially turned to Daniel Jones, but that experiment ultimately fell short of expectations.

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension, Jones was released during the 2024 NFL season, leaving New York back at square one in its quest for a reliable quarterback.

Now, with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Giants are widely expected to target a new signal-caller. However, Malik Nabers has made it clear—New York must prioritize protecting their future rookie if they hope to succeed.

Having just experienced the pressures of being a rookie, Nabers understands the challenges that come with transitioning to the NFL. That’s why he believes the Giants should bring in a veteran quarterback to mentor their incoming rookie and provide valuable guidance during his development.

“I would want to have a vet in there,” Nabers said. If we decide to pick a rookie, in my eye I would want a vet to be in that same room with that rookie teaching him some stuff so when he’s out there — he’s not just out there in his head [thinking] he has to be the savior of this team. That’s a lot to put on a rookie.”

How did Malik Nabers perform in his rookie season?

LSU has consistently produced elite wide receivers, and Malik Nabers has proven to be no exception. Despite the Giants’ quarterback struggles, he managed to put together an impressive rookie campaign.

Nabers played in 15 games, recording 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. These numbers have given Giants fans reason to believe that if the team secures a top-tier quarterback prospect in this year’s draft, their offense could finally take a major leap forward.

