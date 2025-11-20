Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers confirm key Aaron Rodgers’ injury update for game against Chicago Bears in Week 12

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers received the first indication that Aaron Rodgers could be available to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in one of the most anticipated games of Week 12.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report by the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of a crucial game against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. A first step for Mike Tomlin, if the head coach is really considering taking the risk of naming him the starter.

As expected, the veteran quarterback returned to practice to test his fractured left wrist. Several videos showed Rodgers moving and throwing the ball normally, but the most important detail is that he appeared wearing a brace to provide stability to his wrist.

What is still unknown is whether the Super Bowl–winning QB can take snaps under center, as, according to many reports, including one from Brooke Pryor in Pittsburgh, most of the star’s plays were from the shotgun formation.

Is Aaron Rodgers out for Steelers with injury?

No. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been ruled out by the Steelers for the game against the Chicago Bears, and the left wrist injury isn’t considered season-ending at the moment. He has a chance to play at Soldier Field.

Rodgers has publicly said that the timing of the decision is entirely up to Mike Tomlin. The most natural outcome would be that this Friday it will be known whether the veteran gets the call or if Mason Rudolph will be the starter.

Another less likely option is that Tomlin decides to consider Aaron Rodgers a game-time decision, meaning we would have to wait until Sunday to know his final status. This alternative seems complicated, as everything points to the medical clearance needing to arrive on Friday.

