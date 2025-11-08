Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers add running back and settle wide receiver situation for Aaron Rodgers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue making moves to help Aaron Rodgers' offense. The big question is whether they will elevate wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling or not.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers announced several roster moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps the most important of them is the addition of a running back to the offense led by Aaron Rodgers.

“We have promoted running back Trey Sermon to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad, elevated linebacker Mark Robinson to the Active/Inactive Roster from the Practice Squad, and signed linebacker DeMarvin Leal to the Practice Squad.”

The Steelers surprised the NFL with a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Undoubtedly, a win on the road in Week 10 facing Justin Herbert could strengthen their case as a possible Super Bowl contender.

Who is out for Steelers against Chargers?

Scotty Miller, Isaac Seumalo, Cole Holcomb, and Jabrill Peppers are out for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers. That last absence will cause Jalen Ramsey to remain playing at safety.

Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling playing for Steelers against Chargers?

No. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not playing for the Steelers against the Chargers because Mike Tomlin decided not to elevate him. It’s important to remember that the wide receiver was signed this week only as a member of the practice squad.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
