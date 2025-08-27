Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers decide not to cut Aaron Rodgers’ rising teammate after quarterback competition

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have a lot of depth in their quarterback room, led by Aaron Rodgers. Their latest decision proves they are not willing to take risks.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a very interesting decision about their quarterback room, led by Aaron Rodgers. After the cut to form the final 53-man roster, the team will carry four players at the position.

This means that Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson will join Rodgers after much uncertainty regarding the last two names. Howard seemed like a lock despite being injured, considering that the Steelers couldn’t afford to release him given the potential they’ve seen in the Ohio State prospect.

Thompson was the player who stood out in the preseason, and if Pittsburgh had been willing to let him go, many teams were ready to sign him. However, the former Miami Dolphins player will stay put for now.

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the decision to keep Skylar Thompson has opened an intriguing debate ahead of the start of the regular season.

One hypothesis is that the Steelers see potential in Thompson to be the backup over Mason Rudolph, or, as recently happened with Kenny Pickett in Cleveland, keeping him on the roster gives Pittsburgh the possibility of potentially trading him for a valuable draft pick in return.

Advertisement
NFL News: Steelers send massive sign of hope to Pittsburgh fans about Aaron Rodgers

see also

NFL News: Steelers send massive sign of hope to Pittsburgh fans about Aaron Rodgers

It’s important to remember that the Steelers are just ten days away from their opener against the New York Jets. Because of this, many things can still change on the depth chart. Another possibility is that if Howard isn’t fully recovered, Thompson would occupy the No. 3 spot.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Mike Tomlin and Steelers get update about Derrick Harmon's injury
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers get update about Derrick Harmon's injury

Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers before Week 1 game against Jets
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends big warning to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers before Week 1 game against Jets

Mike Tomlin's message casts doubt on Cam Heyward's contract situation
NFL

Mike Tomlin's message casts doubt on Cam Heyward's contract situation

Jerry Jones has mada final decision on Micah Parsons' trade to Packers
NFL

Jerry Jones has mada final decision on Micah Parsons' trade to Packers

Better Collective Logo