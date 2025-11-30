Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have received devastating news for the offense led by Aaron Rodgers. Broderick Jones, who had shown major improvement this year at left tackle, will reportedly be out for the rest of the season due to a neck injury.

The Steelers had already placed Jones on injured reserve, which meant keeping him out for at least four games, but a new report from Gerry Dulac confirms that the situation is worse. “Broderick Jones has a neck injury that is more serious than originally thought and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, per sources.”

The offensive line is a key factor for the Steelers considering that Rodgers is dealing with a serious left wrist injury. A hit could end the Super Bowl champion quarterback’s season because of the risk of a displaced fracture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with Steelers?

Broderick Jones got injured with the Steelers during a very controversial play against the Bears. Dominique Robinson grabbed and pulled his neck in a move that seemed unnecessary and caused the left tackle a serious injury.

Who is left tackle for Steelers?

Andrus Peat will be the left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers following Broderick Jones’ injury. Peat was a highly regarded college football prospect during his time at Stanford and was selected in the first round of the 2015 Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin has reportedly made final decision on leaving Steelers to become head coach of Super Bowl winning team

He went to the Pro Bowl three consecutive years between 2018 and 2020, but injuries kept him from reaching his full potential. Now he has a new opportunity with the Steelers, protecting a legend like Aaron Rodgers.

Advertisement

Who did Steelers just sign?

The Steelers signed Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad a few weeks ago after the cornerback was medically cleared following a spinal fusion procedure. Now, after seeing his progress in practice, they have elevated him to the active roster.