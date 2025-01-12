Mike Tomlin is facing the worst crisis of his career as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has gone 16 years without winning the Super Bowl, and it doesn’t seem like things will change anytime soon.

Additionally, the Steelers have six consecutive playoff losses, the worst streak in their history. Their last postseason victory was back in January 2017. Something incredible for one of the most important franchises in the NFL.

Now, the big question is whether Tomlin will continue as the head coach in Pittsburgh and, if that happens, whether Russell Wilson or another quarterback will lead that project.

How many times have the Steelers made the playoffs under Mike Tomlin?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached the playoffs 12 times since Mike Tomlin took over the team in the 2007 season. However, the coach admits that the postseason drought is now a significant burden that only he is responsible for bearing.

“As I told you guys earlier in the week, those are my bags. Not this collective’s bags. So, my energy is on that group in there and what they were willing to give. The journey that we’ve been on this year and certainly it came to a disappointing end.”

