Aaron Rodgers will not play for the Jets during the next season, and surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be an alternative for the veteran quarterback to pursue the second Super Bowl of his illustrious career.

A few days ago, several reports confirmed that Aaron Glenn has already informed Rodgers that he is not part of the Jets’ plans, so the star must decide what will happen with his future.

Rodgers is 41 years old, a strong option on the table is retirement. However, if the star really wants one last chance to fight for the championship, Pittsburgh could be very attractive if Mike Tomlin and the team no longer trust Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for Steelers?

Although the Steelers have become the favorite team to sign Aaron Rodgers over the Raiders, Deshaun Elliott does not want him in Pittsburgh. The safety has sparked a major controversy after posting a message on Instagram.

In a post that specifically showed the Steelers’ interest in signing Rodgers, Elliott made it very clear that he disagrees with that possibility: “Leave him at the retirement home.”

As expected, Elliott has become a trending topic on social media and has caused a huge distraction right at the start of the offseason for the Steelers. If the quarterback signs with the Steelers, this would be a huge problem inside the locker room.