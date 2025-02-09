Nick Sirianni arrived at the Philadelphia Eagles with the mission of restoring the team to its former glory. His direct style and fresh approach quickly caught the attention of fans, who saw in him a young leader with a clear vision.

His success on the field — and the recent Super Bowl 2025 win — have placed him among the most promising coaches in the NFL, with a million-dollar annual salary that doesn’t fully reflect the impact he has had on the franchise.

Now that he has proven his ability to lead the Eagles to glory, many are wondering whether his compensation will remain so modest or if the franchise will take steps to secure his long-term stay.

What is Nick Sirianni’s salary?

Nick Sirianni, head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a five-year contract worth an estimated $30 to $35 million, which translates to an annual salary of approximately $6 to $7 million, according to Marca and Sporting News.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles answers questions during the team’s Wednesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX. (Source: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

This contract, which began in 2021, is set to conclude after the 2025 season. In comparison, other NFL coaches earn significantly higher salaries, but now that he has won Super Bowl 2025, it is likely that his salary will increase.

Nick Sirianni’s career and success in the NFL

Nick Sirianni began his career in football as a coach at his alma mater, the University of Mount Union, where he served as the defensive backs coach from 2004 to 2005. After that period, he moved on to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

There, he worked as the wide receivers coach from 2006 to 2008. This was the beginning of a career that would take him through various stages and teams in the NFL, where he would start his path to current success.

In 2009, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality coach and later became the wide receivers coach. During his time here, he began to gain visibility for his ability to improve the offensive units of the teams he worked with.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to head coach Nick Sirianni after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Following this, in 2013, he joined the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers) in various positions. He served as the offensive quality coach, quarterbacks coach, and ultimately as the wide receivers coach.

However, it was in his role as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts between 2018 and 2020 where his career truly took off. There, he worked alongside head coach Frank Reich and helped lead one of the league’s most productive offenses.

In 2021, he was named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, succeeding Doug Pederson. In his first year as head coach, he faced some challenges but quickly stood out for his ability to adapt and manage his team.

Under his leadership, the Eagles had a strong performance, including a playoff appearance. And in 2025, they won Super Bowl LIX, cementing Sirianni as one of the most promising and successful coaches in the NFL.