In a span of under three months, the New England Patriots brought in James Robinson as their new running back during the offseason, only to release him soon after. As a result, fans are now demanding explanations from the club on why did they move on from him so quickly.

Since Tom Brady’s departure, the Patriots have struggled to find the right path to compete again. Bill Belichick is trying to build a solid roster to do so, but the head coach is having a hard time regarding this matter.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, New England has signed several new players to face the upcoming campaign. Unfortunately, they had to release one of their newewst arrivals in a surprising move for everybody.

Why did the Patriots released RB James Robinson?

The Patriots are trying to return to their golden days in the AFC East. Bills, Jets, and Dolphins have improved a lot recently, and New England doesn’t want to be left behind once again this season.

Unfortunately, the team has some bad news for its fans. Less than three months after signing a new running back, the club had to release him. James Robinson, who previously played for the Jaguars and Jets, was cut by New England due to his health issues.

Robinson had an amazing rookie season in 2020 with Jacksonville. His remarkable year led the Jaguars to release Leonard Fournette. However, injuries have been part of his entire career and he has been unable to stay healthy enough to prove everyone what he’s really capable of.

During this offseason, New England gave Robinson a new opportunity. Unfortunately, his journey with them has ended and he was released this Tuesday due to his health problems. The running back is set to hit the free agency once he clears the league’s waiver process.