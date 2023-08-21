Last season, the New England Patriots had an 8-9 record finishing in third place of the AFC East. They controlled their destiny to reach the playoffs in the last week of the schedule, but ended up losing against the Buffalo Bills.

Now, Mac Jones will have another chance as the starting quarterback and the Patriots have surrounded him with many offensive weapons to become a contender.

After Tom Brady announced his retirement, Bill Belichick hasn’t been able to find the formula for success. Now, prior to the 2023 season in the NFL, the Patriots have been shaken up by a major medical episode.

What happened to Isaiah Bolden of the Patriots?

Isaiah Bolden had to be carted off the field after an accidental hit with a teammate during Saturday’s night preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

At first, it was a scary moment as the rookie player wasn’t moving on the field. A few minutes later, the Patriots gave a first promising update. “Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

Today, the New England Patriots confirmed Bolden was released from the hospital and traveled back home with the team after they cancelled joint practices scheduled at Tennessee before their last preseason matchup against the Titans.

The Patriots will train all week in Foxborough all week and will fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game. The cornerback also posted a message on social media to thank the medical staff and fans. “Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys.”