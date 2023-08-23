Josh Jacobs is supposed to be a key player for the Las Vegas Raiders in their new era with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. After Derek Carr left to the Saints, all hopes are on the former star of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, during the last few weeks, head coach Josh McDaniels has been dealing with a big controversy as Josh Jacobs is still on a holdout looking for a new contract to be paid as one of the best players in the NFL.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, the Raiders have made a final decision about the running back’s situation. It’s a crucial moment for the franchise considering the AFC West will be very complicated in the near future against Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs.

Will the Raiders trade Josh Jacobs?

The answer is no. According to a recent report by insider Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders won’t trade the star running back. Nevertheless, they’re still not sure when the player would return to the field.

“While the Colts let Jonathan Taylor seek a trade, league sources say the Raiders have shown no interest in trading their star RB Josh Jacobs. Jacobs hasn’t signed his tender, and no deal is imminent to get him into camp. The NFL rushing champ’s status for Week 1 remains to be determined.”

On March 25, Josh Jacobs got the franchise tag. Nevertheless, he wanted a new agreement before the July 17 deadline for a long-term contract. The running back hasn’t signed the tag yet and that’s why he won’t be fined for missing training camp. No one knows for sure if he’ll be back or maybe he decides to leave.

Who could replace Josh Jacobs with the Raiders?

Considering Josh Jacobs hasn’t returned in the fight for a new contract, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Damien Williams who was a key piece in Super Bowl LIV for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams joined Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah in the depth chart. The Raiders were hoping to work in the preseason with their three star players: Garoppolo, Jacobs and Davante Adams. However, that hasn’t happened.