NFL News: Sam Darnold shares harsh self-criticism after Seahawks’ tough loss to Bucs

The NFL season so far has been quite inconsistent for the Seattle Seahawks, who continue to alternate wins and losses without finding solid footing. Sam Darnold, one of the team’s key figures, knows he has much more to offer. For now, the focus will be on improving the performance shown in their last outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a showdown between top quarterbacks, it was Baker Mayfield who ultimately came away with the win at Lumen Field, in a thrilling game that was decided by the smallest of details. That’s where Darnold fell short — though he didn’t shy away from taking responsibility as the team’s leader.

Following the 38–35 loss to the Bucs, the former Vikings and Jets quarterback spoke to the media and took full responsibility for the tough home defeat — specifically for the play that ultimately decided the outcome of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[T]he last turnover, definitely on me,” Darnold said in his postgame press conference. “I was just trying to throw it away. I think it might have deflected off a helmet. Once I saw it was going to be hot to my left, I just tried to throw it away, and I think it deflected off somebody’s helmet.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, I got to protect the football in that situation and can’t give them a short field to put the game away like that. I feel like that was bad quarterback play on that last snap.”

Advertisement

see also Seahawks HC names Bucs star best in his position

“I had a good answer to that side, and I think Tory [Horton] was open as well on the right side,” Darnold also added. “So, I just got to be a lot better there pre-snap.”

Advertisement

Bouncing back quickly

Despite Sam Darnold’s prolific performance, a late, unlucky interception ultimately doomed the Seattle Seahawks in a thrilling 38-35 shootout loss to the Buccaneers, snapping their three-game winning streak.

While the team remains in a solid position at 3-2, there is no time to dwell on the “bad-luck” turnover or the mounting defensive injuries. Coach Mike Macdonald’s squad must quickly fix their self-inflicted issues and defensive struggles, as they hit the road for a critical Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The early part of the schedule has been challenging, and the Seahawks need a decisive victory away from Lumen Field to solidify their strong start before a tough AFC South stretch.

What’s next for the Seahawks?

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 12

vs Houston Texans, October 20

Bye Week

@ Washington Commanders, November 2

vs Arizona Cardinals, November 9