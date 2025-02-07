Maxx Crosby has sparked a major controversy after an interview with Kay Adams during Super Bowl week. When asked if he was closer to staying with the Raiders or requesting a blockbuster trade, the star took a shot at Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I want to win. No matter what. I’m the ultimate competitor. I want a chance. I don’t want to join the damn Chiefs and get a Super Bowl. That would mean absolutely nothing to me. I want to be a part of winning. A culture that is about winning. That’s all that matters to me. At the end of the day, I want to be in the Hall of Fame and I want a Super Bowl ring. I’m not going to play forever. I want an opportunity to win. That’s all that matters to me.”

So, after publicly rejecting the opportunity to join Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the big question is whether Crosby will accept a contract extension with the Raiders or look to sign with a championship contender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Maxx Crosby sign a contract extension with Raiders?

Maxx Crosby is under contract with the Raiders through the 2026 season, but with the start of a new era under Pete Carroll as head coach, a trade involving the defensive star could provide them with valuable assets to build for the future.

Given this scenario, the player is also not ready to give a definitive answer about his future. Although he believes in the project following Tom Brady’s arrival as a minority owner, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of leaving Las Vegas.

Advertisement

see also NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

“Right now, I’m taking it one step at a time. There’s obviously the contract, a thing that has to be hashed out. That’s one part of it. There’s also, what’s the plan? You know what I mean? I’ve had the opportunity to sit with the front office, ownership, head coach and GM. I’ve been having those conversations and continue to have that as far as what’s the plan moving forward because I have one body and I can only play for so long. I do believe in what we’re doing so far from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen. I’m literally taking it one day at a time.”