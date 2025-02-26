The Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in many rumors about a possible blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford. The veteran would be a stellar name to replace Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but according to a report from Gerry Dulac, that option does not seem likely to materialize.

“The Steelers have not made a decision on which QB they will retain, or if they will bring in another, but they have been having discussions with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Steelers have not talked to Stafford and it is unlikely they would pay more than his current salary ($27 million) anyway.”

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager Omar Khan admitted that all options were on the table in the pursuit of a Super Bowl win. However, Stafford seems unattainable, considering that he is also expected to demand a salary close to $50 million per year.

Will Steelers sign Matthew Stafford?

It seems very unlikely. Adam Schefter also delivered a report that aligns with Dulac’s information. Although the Steelers are interested in a trade with the Rams, Matthew Stafford would not play in Pittsburgh.

“I think it’s a tough deal for the Steelers to get done. I don’t know that Pittsburgh is going to be the spot that ultimately he winds up in. I think, when Matthew Stafford surveys it, Matthew Stafford is going to have to be on board with everything as well. As much sense as it would make for Pittsburgh to try to get Matthew Stafford, in the end, my guess is he doesn’t wind up as a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

