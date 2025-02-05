The Pittsburgh Steelers had a disappointing 2024 season, and one of the key reasons for that was the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. Now, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan must address that if they want to compete for a Super Bowl.

The situation is full of uncertainty. It’s unclear whether George Pickens will receive an extension, the trade for Mike Williams didn’t help find the ideal No. 2, and other names like Calvin Austin or Van Jefferson are far from being star players.

Given this scenario, the Steelers might be ready to take a significant risk to give a much-needed boost to Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. This could be the first step in finally revamping an offense that has been sluggish in recent years.

What wide receiver might the Steelers sign?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are favorites in various markets to sign Cooper Kupp as their new receiver for the upcoming season. Additionally, a report from Jeremy Fowler supports this theory in a very interesting race with many interested teams.

“As far as early teams that people are sort of bantering about, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked into Cooper Kupp at the trade deadline last season. They still have a need there. Washington could look for a compliment to Terry McLaurin. The Patriots would be foolish not to at least check in on this given their receiver situation.”

“Cooper Kupp will have a market because he’s quarterback friendly, he can make contested catches. He is still the smartest guy on any field he steps on and he is a hard worker that can set a tone with a new franchise. We might not be talking about a robust market because of the age, the declining production and some of the injuries. Then he’s due $20 million next year, $5.5 million of that is guaranteed. I don’t doubt the Rams would eat some of the money to facilitate a trade.”