Russell Wilson must make the final big decision of his career. The quarterback will become a free agent and is seeking a big contract extension, with two potential teams interested in signing him: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last season, Wilson had an impressive comeback, debuting in Week 7 for the Steelers and helping them reach a 10-3 record. However, the downfall was shocking, with five consecutive losses, including the elimination in the playoffs against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, the big question is which franchise gives the veteran the best chance to win his second Super Bowl. A place where he adapted perfectly, like Pittsburgh, or a reunion with his former head coach, Pete Carroll.

Will Steelers give Russell Wilson a contract extension?

The Steelers have confirmed that they will only offer a contract extension between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Art Rooney II was very clear in stating that the option to retain both players is off the table.

As a result, when the Raiders officially announced Pete Carroll as their new head coach, rumors about a second stint with Wilson following his glorious time in Seattle skyrocketed. However, during an interview with AP at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Russell has confirmed where he wants to play next season.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully going back to the Steelers and we’ll see what happens with the rest. I love it in Pittsburgh. Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously. He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”