Mike Tomlin has suddenly become one of the strongest names to become the New York Giants’ head coach after Ian O’Connor labeled him as the ideal candidate to take Brian Daboll’s place. Mike Greenberg of ESPN also mentioned him as a major option there.

However, during an interview with 93.7 The Fan, Mike Florio clarified that this theory is practically impossible since the Pittsburgh Steelers remain firm in their stance of not parting ways with Tomlin.

“I don’t know that I’d say less than one per cent (chance of Steelers parting ways with Tomlin). I think the Giants should sweep as broadly as possible on putting together a list and consider the possibility. Teams don’t spend enough time considering the possibility to try and trade for a coach.”

Will Steelers fire Mike Tomlin?

That’s a far-fetched scenario. Florio and other insiders say the Steelers are not considering firing Mike Tomlin, but a debacle with Aaron Rodgers could change that situation, as Pittsburgh’s fan base is starting to get desperate.

However, if Tomlin becomes available, he believes there would be teams interested in signing him, looking for stability and, above all, at least a chance to reach the playoffs.

“There’s always going to be a team out there that would be happy to have what the Steelers have had for the last 20 years or close to it. Contention every year. Playoffs most years. That’s better than what other teams experience. I think there would be somebody out there who’s looing for a coach that would e. interested. I think he will have options if he and the steelers decide that’s it’s time to move on, but, I don’t think it would be half the league to try to get him at this point.”