NFL News: Super Bowl champion with Russell Wilson issues strong warning to Justin Fields, rest of Steelers

The debate over the role between Justin Fields and starting quarterback Russell Wilson has brought out some key figures in the NFL world. In this case, a former teammate and Super Bowl champion alongside Russ with the Seattle Seahawks weighed in on the matter just hours before the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Four consecutive losses is a streak that casts doubt on Wilson, who showed great ability after recovering from the calf injury that kept him out of the league for the first seven weeks. The Steelers‘ offense has not been effective enough for the team to be considered a postseason contender, and time is running out.

Pittsburgh has failed to get over the 17-point line in its last four games, so Fields appears to be a possible alternative for the Steelers, who could make a rudder shift and alter their lineup for the wild-card round game against the Ravens.

Fields’ possible entry is not news that went over well with former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who sent a blunt warning to Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers about benching his former teammate Wilson on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Sherman’s strong warning to Fields and Steelers about benching Wilson

“It’s not Justin Fields’ time as a starting QB. Russell has enough playoff experience. He has to protect the ball. They have to run well. It’s not just the quarterback position that’s holding the Steelers back. The defense has to play better. They have to stop two guys who are very difficult to stop, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry,” Sherman warned on the Up and Adams Show about benching Wilson his former teammate and Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks.

Will Wilson start against the Ravens?

In all likelihood, both Fields and Wilson will have opportunities to see the field against a Ravens defense that is prepared to defend both players. Mike Tomlin will have to decide who will start between the two, but the Steelers head coach has said he is open to different combinations.

When did Sherman and Wilson win the Super Bowl?

Richard Sherman was the starting cornerback for the champion Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, which was played on February 2, 2014. Wilson was the quarterback of the Seahawks team that defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in one of the most dominant victories in Super Bowl history.