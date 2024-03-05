NFL News: Texans help C.J. Stroud by signing an elite player for his offense

With C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans have become a true contender in the AFC. Now, the team aims to further support their quarterback by signing an elite player to help him succeed.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans made the decision to select a quarterback with the 2nd overall pick. Despite receiving poor grades from several scouts, they chose C.J. Stroud, who has certainly exceeded everyone’s expectations.

For many scouts, Stroud’s disappointing results in the cognitive tests were a red flag against drafting him. However, he silenced everyone by having a remarkable season and winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Texans offer Dalton Schultz a new contract extension

Last offseason, the Houston Texans added Dalton Schultz to their squad to bolster their offense. The tight end had a remarkable year, becoming the perfect partner for C.J. Stroud in his rookie season.

The former player of the Dallas Cowboys arrived with not too many expectations, but he certainly exceeded them all. In his first year in the AFC South, he helped Stroud find his way in his debut season, emerging as one of the most reliable weapons for the quarterback throughout the entire campaign.

Schultz signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract to play the 2023 season. In 15 games, he registered 59 receptions for 635 yards, five touchdowns and 35 receptions for first down. These numbered have guided him to a new contract.

On Tuesday, the Texans announced that they have signed Dalton Schultz to a 3-year, $36 million contract extension. He will now earn twice as much per year as he did in 2023.

This is a very smart move by Houston. Stroud proved to feel very comfortable with Schultz as his primary tight end. They won’t have to worry about the TE position for at least three more years, and by then, the quarterback won’t need an experienced one to make the offense work.

Does the Houston Texans have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Houston Texans have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They acquired it via trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Deshaun Watson; this is the last of the three first-round picks they got for the quarterback.

The Texans will select with the 23rd overall pick due to this trade. Their primary need is a wide receiver, which would further aid C.J. Stroud’s improvement and success this year.