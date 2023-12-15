There’s no doubt that the Houston Texans made the right choice by selecting C.J. Stroud this year. Unfortunately, the end of the regular season has been rough for him due to injuries, especially concussions.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, there were a lot of doubts on who was going to be the 1st overall pick. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were the main options, but it was the one from Alabama who got called by the Carolina Panthers.

Next up were the Texans, who selected C.J. Stroud. This decision has proved immensely successful for them. Stroud is poised to become the Offensive Rookie of the Year, with some fans even tipping him as this season’s MVP.

C.J. Stroud is still in concussion protocol, might not play vs. Titans

The Texans might have finally found the franchise quarterback they have been waiting for a long time. C.J. Stroud has really impressed everybody, putting Houston on the map after several disappointing seasons.

Time will tell, but nowadays there’s no doubt that the Texans were right on selecting Stroud despite the doubts from the scouts. He has brought steadiness to Houston, but now he’s facing a real problem: injuries.

In Week 14, Stroud abruptly exited the game against the New York Jets. It’s now confirmed that he suffered a concussion, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans.

“As much as he can right now, he’s still in the protocol so he hasn’t been in the building too much,” said backup quarterback Davis Mills via KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, when asked about Stroud’s status. “C.J. has always been the guy who’s going to be extremely generous and make sure his teammates are in the best spot they can be to go out and execute on gameday.”

DeMeco Ryans, the team’s head coach, emphasized the seriousness with which they are handling this matter. Acknowledging the potential issues concussions can pose, the club is keen on preventing any significant problems for their starting quarterback.

“When it comes to the concussion or head injuries, we have to make sure we’re protecting all of our guys. It’s more about their long term health,” Ryans said Monday, via Shaun Bijani.

Will C.J. Stroud win the OROY and MVP this season?

C.J. Stroud has astounded everyone with his remarkable talent. As the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the quarterback is well on his way to potentially securing the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, but some also place him as the potential MVP.

No rookie has ever won the MVP award since the merger. In 1957, Jim Brown, the legendary running back of the Cleveland Browns, earned the MVP, though this was before the formation of the NFL as it exists today.