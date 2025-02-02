It’s almost that time of the year. Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and it will bring us an epic rematch as Jalen Hurts will be looking to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, who aim to continue writing NFL history with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs head into New Orleans as the two-time defending Super Bowl champs, with their first of those consecutive championships coming against their upcoming opponent. In Super Bowl LVII, only three points gave Mahomes‘ team the upper hand against Philadelphia.

Therefore, Hurts and company have all the motivation they need. But before the big game, Nick Sirianni may want to work on his team’s discipline, as two Eagles players were fined by the NFL.

Every Saturday, the National Football League updates its Gameday Accountability report. The latest summary shows that Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and wide receiver A.J. Brown were penalized for actions stemming from the NFC Championship Game.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Jalen Carter and A.J. Brown fined by the NFL before Super Bowl LIX

Carter got the biggest fine of the week as he was charged $17,445 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing). With less than six minutes remaining, Carter hit Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz with an open-handed blow to the head.

Brown, who once again played a key role for Hurts by catching six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders, was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask).

NFL also fines Travis Kelce before the big game

The Chiefs also saw one of their best weapons catch the league office’s attention before Super Bowl LIX. The player that got fined was none other than star tight end Travis Kelce.

The 35-year-old was handed a $11,255 penalty for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) after celebrating a touchdown. So it looks like both teams may need to watch their discipline before the biggest game of the season.

