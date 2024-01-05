The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to win their first championship in more than 15 years. Furthermore, after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, they haven’t been able to dominate the AFC North.

Mitch Trubisky was supposed to be their transition player at quarterback, but, suddenly, Kenny Pickett emerged as a long term solution. However, due to bad performances and injuries, Mason Rudolph received a long-awaited opportunity and he delivered.

Thanks to two victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seahawks with Rudolph as the starter, the Steelers might be a big surprise in the NFL and sneak into the playoffs. Then, even a Super Bowl is possible.

With a 9-7 record, they have a lot of scenarios in Week 18. Read here to find out what happens if Pittsburgh beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road.

What happens if the Steelers beat the Ravens in the Week 18?

If the Steelers beat the Ravens in Week 18, they’ll still need help to make the NFL playoffs. With a win at Baltimore, one of these things would need to happen for Pittsburgh to clinch a ticket to the Wild Card round.

A tie between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, a loss by the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans or a win by the Miami Dolphins over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

In case the Steelers win against the Ravens, those are the scenarios to consider in other games. If Pittsburgh get help, they could be the No.6 or No.7 seed in the AFC during the playoffs.

Then, they would probably have to face the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. That game will be definitely on the road.

The path to an unexpected Super Bowl for Pittsburgh has to go first through Baltimore. If the Steelers shock the NFL with another win, anything would be possible.