The Cleveland Browns are in search of a new running back following Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury. The AFC North team has now identified two players as potential replacements to bolster Deshaun Watson’s offense.

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season was a nightmare for the Browns. While facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland lost Nick Chubb due to an awful knee injury, and the team has confirmed that he will be out for the rest of the campaign.

Now, the Browns are facing a huge problem. With their star running back sidelined, Cleveland must sign a new player to replace him, and they have two main options on the table for the starter role.

Report: Browns target two top running backs to replace Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb won’t be able to return to play for the Browns this year. The team has confirmed that their star running back will be out for a ‘significant amount of time,’ with hopes of his recovery in time for the 2024 season.

Following his injury, the Browns used Jerome Ford as the starter, but they are reportedly looking for another player for their backfield. It seems like the team has narrowed down its options to only two running backs to replace Chubb.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, insider of the team, the Browns could be interested in trading with the Rams for Cam Akers. They have already hosted Kareem Hunt, who would return with the team after being cut earlier this year.

How long will Nick Chubb be out?

Nick Chubb will undergo surgery to repair his knee and will be out for the rest of the year. The team has not provided information on whether he will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.